Removing dams to restore fish passages, conserving marsh habitat for endangered birds, and creating recreational trails — these are the kinds of projects getting help this year from the Delaware Watershed Conservation and Delaware River Restoration funds.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation on Thursday announced more than $15 million in federal and private dollars that will support the Delaware River watershed. The 45 projects spanning Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York aim to reduce flooding and runoff, restore fish and wildlife habitats, and improve water quality.

This year’s grant includes $4.7 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to be allocated annually over the next five years.