More than 300 pharmacies across the Garden State will give out free doses of naloxone to anyone who asks for it starting Thursday and running through Saturday until they run out.

The program is the latest push by Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration to combat the opioid epidemic, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact public health and the economy.

Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said the state wants to make it as easy as possible for residents to access the drug, commonly known by its brand name Narcan.

“You can get Narcan for free with no name needed, no prescription needed, no insurance needed. You can just walk in and ask for it,” she said.

Residents will also receive instructions on how to use the nasal spray as well as information on addiction services. A list of participating pharmacies is available on the state’s website.