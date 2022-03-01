N.J. nurses union offers free mental health courses

Health care workers in New Jersey can now register for free mental health classes to help them cope with job-related stress.

A state-wide nursing union – the Health Professionals and Allied Employees (HPAE) – and the American Federation of Teachers are offering a set of online courses to help members better cope with their own mental health issues, particularly brought on by working through the pandemic.

“We need ways to deal with the stress that we are experiencing with our exhaustion, despair, and feelings of guilt,” said Ana Delgado, a registered nurse. “Personally, I know what’s keeping me sane: even up until now, it has been my job. We just keep on going, despite all the stress.”