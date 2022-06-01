N.J. DEP spells out new permitting standards for ‘overburdened communities’

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

For the first time, state environmental regulators would be required when making permitting decisions to consider the cumulative impact of new facilities such as power plants on pollution levels in already overburdened communities.

That requirement is spelled out in a new rule proposed by the Department of Environmental Protection to protect communities that already have high levels of pollution from new projects that would increase public exposure to contaminants.

NJ Spotlight News obtained a copy of the draft 153-page rule, which is set to be published Monday in the New Jersey Register. A series of public hearings will follow on the new regulations before they are officially adopted.

The rule would implement a nearly two-year-old law that aims to end the long-standing practice of siting power plants, incinerators and other unwanted facilities in low-income communities — typically with mostly Black and minority populations. The so-called environmental justice law, touted as the nation’s strongest, was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in September 2020.

The new rule affords more opportunities for communities to contest permits issued by the DEP for various kind of facilities, including power plants, sewage-treatment plants and those that would expand major air-pollution sources.

‘Spirit of the law’

For the most part, environmentalists, including environmental-justice advocates, appeared happy with the proposal, although most declined to comment saying they had not yet analyzed it fully.

“The rules are really good,’’ said Maria Lopez-Nunez of the Ironbound Community Corporation, a group that’s pushed for such a law since 2008. “They lived up to the spirit of the law.’’

But business lobbyists said they still find the rule very troublesome. If adopted, the proposal would harm New Jersey’s overall economic competitiveness, they contend.

“We are very concerned these rules will make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for certain businesses to be located in a large portion of the state,’’ said Raymond Cantor, a vice president of the NJ Business & Industry Association.

The law could affect portions of 310 communities with population of more than 4.4 million people — or almost half of the state.

“This law creates a great deal of uncertainty,’’ Cantor said. Businesses looking to expand, particularly manufacturers, will look to options available in other states, rather than New Jersey, he said.