Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials said they have seen an increase in children dealing with anxiety and depression, which they attribute to the isolation of remote learning and now, readjusting to in-person learning.

To help young people to better cope with these stresses, the state has launched a new corner of its COVID-19 website dedicated to mental health resources for kids, teenagers, and young adults, as well as parents and educators.

“Let’s start with a simple truth: it is OK to not be OK,” said Gov. Phil Murphy during his bi-weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday. He added that while the virus itself is a threat to physical health, the pandemic has also impacted mental health overall. For kids, he said it is “particularly jarring.”