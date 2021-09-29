Philly targeting neighborhoods with low vaccination rates for booster shots

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

If you qualify for a booster and are in an underserved neighborhood in Philadelphia, expect a text from the city.

Last week, the CDC recommended certain demographics — including anyone over the age of 65; people living in long-term care facilities and other communal settings like prisons; people with high-risk health conditions; and people with jobs that put them at higher risk for exposure — get a COVID-19 booster. People in these groups who have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine can get the booster six months after the second dose.

In her weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said about 10,800 people have gotten a booster shot in the city so far, and the department is working on getting the word out to people who are eligible.

“We’re focusing our outreach on our least vaccinated neighborhoods because those are the groups that we’re afraid will be least likely to get boosters in the same way that they were least likely to get vaccinated initially,” she said.

People in low-income neighborhoods, which also have the lowest vaccination rates in the city, who are six months out of their final shot can expect a text message reminding them to get a booster.