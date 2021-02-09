N.J. coronavirus update: Over 1 million vaccines administered as U.K. variant cases climb

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

New Jersey reported another 2,218 positive PCR tests Monday, as well as 516 new positive antigen tests. State officials said the numbers were likely lower than they should have been because of a lab-reporting issue. The state has now recorded 647,194 positive PCR tests and 77,534 positive antigen tests.

The positivity rate for PCR tests taken on Thursday was 8.5%. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.85.

There were 2,814 coronavirus patients in New Jersey hospitals, including 540 patients in critical care and 373 requiring ventilators. Hospitals discharged 255 patients.

Another 25 residents died from coronavirus complications. There have now been 22,011 confirmed fatalities and another 2,187 probable deaths from the virus.