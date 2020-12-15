N.J. coronavirus update: Health care workers to receive first doses of vaccine
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?
New Jersey reported another 4,805 cases of coronavirus Monday, for a cumulative total of 405,448 known cases since the start of the outbreak.
Another 25 residents died from complications of COVID-19. There have now been 15,907 lab-confirmed deaths and another 1,868 probable deaths.
There was a 10.95% positivity rate for tests taken on Dec. 10.
Health care workers to receive first doses of vaccine
Gov. Phil Murphy announced that some New Jersey health care workers will receive the first doses of the state’s coronavirus vaccine allotment Tuesday.
Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli are scheduled to tour the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at University Hospital in Newark in the morning and witness the first doses of the vaccine being administered.
He added that other hospital systems will also give the vaccine to frontline health care workers later in the day.
“To be sure, we are confident in the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the review conducted by the [federal] vaccine advisory panel,” Murphy said.
Still, state officials are urging residents not to let their guard down in response to the positive news. They said it could be months before the state vaccinates the targeted 70% of the population, which is the threshold for herd immunity.
“Tomorrow is a big day but we cannot claim any victory yet,” Murphy said. “Tomorrow is just the establishment of our beachhead. It’s going to take several more months of fighting.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!