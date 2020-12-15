N.J. coronavirus update: Health care workers to receive first doses of vaccine

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

New Jersey reported another 4,805 cases of coronavirus Monday, for a cumulative total of 405,448 known cases since the start of the outbreak.

Another 25 residents died from complications of COVID-19. There have now been 15,907 lab-confirmed deaths and another 1,868 probable deaths.

There was a 10.95% positivity rate for tests taken on Dec. 10.