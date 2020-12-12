Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hit back against bars and restaurants violating the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

At a Friday briefing, he announced a string of punitive actions against businesses that had allegedly flouted the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Ten bars and restaurants, from Sayreville to Atlantic City, were hit with liquor license suspensions that could outlast the worst of the pandemic –– ranging from 10 to 115 days.

“Let these charges send a signal to bars or restaurants that think the rules don’t apply to them.” Murphy said. “This will happen to you.”

New Jersey had continued to allow indoor dining from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily –– but with 25% capacity limits –– while municipalities are able to order bars and restaurants to close as early as 8 p.m.

The governor ticked off by name the establishments dinged by the state’s Division of Alcohol and Beverage Control. The worst offender: B&B Saloon, in Atlantic City.

“I’m doing this because others…are doing the right thing,” Murphy said. “But there are folks who are not doing the right thing, and they need to know that.”

He did not elucidate on the nature of the exact violations.