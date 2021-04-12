N.J. coronavirus update: Camden County has 2,000 vaccine doses available
Camden County officials said Monday they have 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses on hand and are urging residents to sign up.
It comes as the county reports an uptick in infections among those under age 30.
“We’re seeing outbreaks in our younger population, targeted around our 18’s and early 20’s. We’re seeing a lot of infection there associated with social gathering of sporting groups,” said Caryelle Lasher with the Camden County Health Department.
County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. urged qualified people to sign up as soon as possible, because officials don’t know when they will have a surplus of vaccines again in the future, referring to the serious production delays facing New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson.
“A couple of weeks ago, we were blessed with 10,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There have been some production issues there. We’re not sure when we will have this availability again,” Cappelli said, encouraging residents to sign up on the county’s online portal.
Cappelli said even if you sign up and get a vaccine appointment months away, the county is constantly moving people up as more vaccine becomes available.
The vaccine is distributed at the mega site at Camden County College in Blackwood.
