If you are an eligible New Jersey resident and can make yourself available Wednesday, Camden County could have a COVID-19 vaccine dose for you.

Spokesperson Dan Keashen said the county has open appointments specifically for Wednesday that are currently unfilled at its mass vaccination site in Blackwood.

“We’ve got about 2,000 doses available. We’re literally talking about thousands of appointments available,” he said.

Residents can visit the county’s vaccine website to sign up for an appointment now, he said, noting the vaccination site is expanding its hours to run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or later.