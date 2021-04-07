Camden County says it has 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses available for Wednesday
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
If you are an eligible New Jersey resident and can make yourself available Wednesday, Camden County could have a COVID-19 vaccine dose for you.
Spokesperson Dan Keashen said the county has open appointments specifically for Wednesday that are currently unfilled at its mass vaccination site in Blackwood.
“We’ve got about 2,000 doses available. We’re literally talking about thousands of appointments available,” he said.
Residents can visit the county’s vaccine website to sign up for an appointment now, he said, noting the vaccination site is expanding its hours to run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or later.
Keashen estimates about two-thirds of the county’s vaccine allotment this week is the coveted one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“This is a great opportunity for individuals to get in and get vaccinated and it will get us one step closer to herd immunity,” he said.
In New Jersey, vaccines are currently available to those eligible in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C. You can find more information on eligibility or how to register for a vaccine in the Garden State here.