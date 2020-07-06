N.J. coronavirus recovery: Rutgers announces plans for fall, lottery for rental help

Rutgers plans for the fall announced

Rutgers University announced Monday for the Fall 2020 semester a majority of courses will be offered remotely with a limited number of in-person classes.

In a letter to the school community, University President Jonathan Holloway wrote the administration will take precautions for courses that require having access to the campus.

“Some examples include select courses in the arts, laboratory or field work, and clinical instruction,” Holloway wrote. “Each chancellor has worked with his or her deans and faculty and will provide updates on specific courses that will use at least some in-person instruction.”

He added that essential student services, including academic, health and wellness counseling, will continue to be available to all students and that on-campus housing will be extremely limited due to social distancing.

The suspension of campus events will remain in place and the fall athletic season will be guided by state requirements and rules set by athletic conferences.