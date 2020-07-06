N.J. coronavirus recovery: Rutgers announces plans for fall, lottery for rental help
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
As of Sunday, New Jersey has a total of 173,402 COVID-19 cases, with 13,355 confirmed deaths and 1,856 probable deaths.
The latest census numbers from the state hospital association show 861 residents in hospitals; 187 are in intensive care. The counties outside of New York City — Bergen, Hudson, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic and Union — remain the hardest hit by the coronavirus.
Rutgers plans for the fall announced
Rutgers University announced Monday for the Fall 2020 semester a majority of courses will be offered remotely with a limited number of in-person classes.
In a letter to the school community, University President Jonathan Holloway wrote the administration will take precautions for courses that require having access to the campus.
“Some examples include select courses in the arts, laboratory or field work, and clinical instruction,” Holloway wrote. “Each chancellor has worked with his or her deans and faculty and will provide updates on specific courses that will use at least some in-person instruction.”
He added that essential student services, including academic, health and wellness counseling, will continue to be available to all students and that on-campus housing will be extremely limited due to social distancing.
The suspension of campus events will remain in place and the fall athletic season will be guided by state requirements and rules set by athletic conferences.
State to provide rental assistance through lottery
The state Department of Community Affairs opened Monday the application period for emergency rental assistance for households that had a substantial reduction in income due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Applicants may be eligible for up to six months of emergency rental assistance. Households who qualify are expected to pay 30 percent of their income towards rent; the rest will be covered by the program.
To qualify, gross household incomes must be at or below the program’s maximum income limits for the county of residence and be current on their rent as of March. The program will not cover overdue rent from before then.
No paper applications will be distributed, applications will be taken online or through the department’s applicant service at 609-292-4080.
The department has emphasized that applying for the program does not guarantee placement. Applications will be entered into an online lottery.
