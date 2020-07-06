Coronavirus Pandemic

Murphy: N.J. seeing ‘small spikes’ in coronavirus from travelers

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on June 9, 2020. (Edwin J. Torres/ NJ Governor’s Office).

The governor of New Jersey says the state is starting to see “small spikes” in COVID-19 infections from people returning from trips to places like South Carolina and Florida.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the “most recent and most prevalent” example was a wedding in Myrtle Beach from which New Jersey residents returned with the virus, but “we’ve got other cases that we’re running down.”


The governor said he believes a national strategy is needed to handle the virus, and mask-wearing has to be at the core of it. He said “if you’re leaving your house, put on a mask. I think it ought to be … a national requirement.”

New Jersey reported another 23 deaths associated with the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total of confirmed and probable deaths to 15,211 — 13,355 confirmed by lab tests and 1,856 considered probable.

