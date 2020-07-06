Murphy: N.J. seeing ‘small spikes’ in coronavirus from travelers

The governor of New Jersey says the state is starting to see “small spikes” in COVID-19 infections from people returning from trips to places like South Carolina and Florida.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the “most recent and most prevalent” example was a wedding in Myrtle Beach from which New Jersey residents returned with the virus, but “we’ve got other cases that we’re running down.”

TODAY on #MTP: Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) tells @Mitchellreports that “we need a national strategy … masking is at the core of that.” #IfItsSunday@GovMurphy: “We went through hell, we cannot afford to go through hell again.” pic.twitter.com/ewFd3KjL7L — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 5, 2020



The governor said he believes a national strategy is needed to handle the virus, and mask-wearing has to be at the core of it. He said “if you’re leaving your house, put on a mask. I think it ought to be … a national requirement.”