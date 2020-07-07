N.J. coronavirus recovery: Delaware added to travel advisory list
Updated 2:19 p.m.
On Tuesday, New Jersey officials reported 310 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 173,878, with 13,425 confirmed and 1,856 probable deaths.
Travelers to N.J. from Delaware directed to self-quarantine
New Jersey, New York and Connecticut’s travel warning list just got longer.
People traveling to those states from Delaware will now be directed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Kansas and Oklahoma also now meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory.
The quarantine directive applies to any person arriving from a state with a new positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average. The current list of states now totals 19.
Crush at state’s Motor Vehicle Commission offices
Gov. Phil Murphy retweeted this update from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, which reopened some locations to the public Tuesday:
- Agencies are experiencing extremely high customer volumes as they reopen today.
- License, registration, and inspection expiration dates are extended until 7/31 or later: https://state.nj.us/mvc/pdf/about/
- Online services are available 24/7: http://NJMVC.gov
The governor also retweeted this message from the commission’s chief administrator:
