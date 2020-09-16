N.J. coronavirus recovery: Rutgers and Big Ten football to return in October
New Jersey has reported a cumulative total of 197,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 14,254 confirmed COVID-related deaths and 1,789 probable deaths.
According to the state hospital association, there are 462 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus; 100 patients are in intensive care.
Football to resume in the Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that the football season, including teams such as Rutgers and Penn State, will resume in October.
The conference’s council of presidents and chancellors made the unanimous decision after it adopted “significant medical protocols” to include daily antigen tests and enhanced cardiac screening.
Athletes, coaches, trainers and others who are on the field for practices and games must be tested daily. The results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. The conference said testing will begin by Sept. 30.
Rutgers released a statement that in part said the university would decide each week whether to go ahead with a game.
“Assessments of the conditions at Rutgers, as well as those for each opponent, will be made regarding all upcoming games. Individual universities may suspend the return to competition on a week-to-week basis if they or their scheduled opponents are experiencing significant negative changes among players and staff or within the broader university community,” it read.
The conference suspended all football sports including football on Aug. 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights suspended all football activities about a couple of weeks prior to the Big Ten. At the time of the Rutgers announcement, ten team members tested positive for COVID-19.
President Donald Trump praised the return of football in the Big Ten in a tweet.
Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020
