N.J. coronavirus recovery: Officials warn of a ‘twindemic,’ plan to test contact tracing app

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

New Jersey reported 346 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 3 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus on Monday.

The state has recorded a total of 196,968 cases and 14,245 confirmed deaths. There have also been a total of 1,789 probable deaths.

Currently, there are 216 (total 420 if you count those awaiting test results) people in hospitals with COVID across the state, with 91 in intensive care and 41 on ventilators.