Ventilators can save people’s lives — that’s been the case for many patients who have had serious symptoms of COVID-19.

But when a machine takes over breathing, it has unwanted side effects. The muscle that usually works to pull air into the lungs, the diaphragm, goes unused and weakens quickly. It can shrink by 50% in just a few days.

The diaphragm muscle is just not used to getting a break. It’s working every moment of our lives, even when we sleep. This weakening makes it difficult to get patients off the ventilators once they recover.

“Although the patient is generally much healthier, they can’t breathe on their own,” said Doug Evans, CEO of Lungpacer Medical Inc. Some patients have to stay on ventilators for the rest of their lives.

Evans said the weaning process typically involves making patients breathe on their own for a few minutes, which can be exhausting and anxiety-inducing. The ventilator is either turned off, or the pressure is reduced during the process. He said patients often compare this part of the recovery process to torture, or to feeling like they are drowning.

The company, based in Exton, Chester County, has developed a medical device that makes recovery less stressful for patients, and appears to get better results. The device, called the Lungpacer, sends small electrical signals to the nerves to coax the diaphragm into action.