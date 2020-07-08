N.J. coronavirus recovery: Murphy to mandate mask-wearing outside
On Tuesday, New Jersey officials reported 310 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 173,878, with 13,425 confirmed and 1,856 probable deaths.
Murphy to sign executive order mandating masks outside
Gov. Phil Murphy went live on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to announce an executive order requiring masks in outdoor public areas.
“There’s no question that face coverings are game-changers,” Murphy said, “I think we were the first state in America to require them indoors.”
Now, masks will also be required in outdoor public spaces where socially distancing is not possible or where crowds are congregating.
Murphy acknowledged that enforcing the order will be difficult, but emphasized hot spots and rising case numbers in other areas of the country. People not wearing masks in crowded outdoor public spaces could be given a warning.
The mandate comes one day after Murphy announced that the rate of transmission in New Jersey has exceeded 1.0 for the first time in ten weeks.
