Coronavirus Pandemic

N.J. coronavirus recovery: Murphy to mandate mask-wearing outside

People wear protective face masks on NJ beach

People wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk on the beach in Belmar, N.J., Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

On Tuesday, New Jersey officials reported 310 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 173,878, with 13,425 confirmed and 1,856 probable deaths.

Murphy to sign executive order mandating masks outside

Gov. Phil Murphy went live on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to announce an executive order requiring masks in outdoor public areas.

“There’s no question that face coverings are game-changers,” Murphy said, “I think we were the first state in America to require them indoors.”

Now, masks will also be required in outdoor public spaces where socially distancing is not possible or where crowds are congregating.

Related Content

Murphy acknowledged that enforcing the order will be difficult, but emphasized hot spots and rising case numbers in other areas of the country. People not wearing masks in crowded outdoor public spaces could be given a warning.

The mandate comes one day after Murphy announced that the rate of transmission in New Jersey has exceeded 1.0 for the first time in ten weeks.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Christine Holbert

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate