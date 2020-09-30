N.J. coronavirus recovery: Jury trials to resume in person; landlord grant program expanded

Updated: 1:35 p.m.

New Jersey reported another 722 cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 205,275.

Another nine residents died from complications of COVID-19, which means there have now been 14,335 lab-confirmed fatalities and another 1,787 probable deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate was 3%, the highest it had been since mid-July.

The rate of transmission was 1.15, which means for every 100 people who caught coronavirus they passed it to another 115 residents.