N.J. coronavirus recovery: ‘Double down’ on virus protections; 1.75M mail ballots submitted

Voters submit their ballots in droves

More than 1.75 million mail ballots have been returned in New Jersey ahead of next month’s general election.

According to Murphy, that is over 45% of the total number of ballots cast in the Garden State during the last U.S. presidential election in 2016.

The state switched to a primarily vote-by-mail election this November as a way to reduce the number of people in polling places and lower the spread of coronavirus. Although election experts say that election fraud is rare, critics have questioned whether the state’s mail contest will be safe.

“No matter how you do it, your vote-by-mail ballot is safe and it is secure,” Murphy said.

There are four ways to return a mail ballot in New Jersey: send it through the mail, drop it in a secure ballot drop box, deliver it to your county Board of Elections, or walk it into your local polling place on Election Day.

Residents who choose to vote in person will cast a provisional paper ballot, which will be tallied after all the mail ballots have been counted to ensure that each person only votes once.

State extends permits for restaurants serving booze outside

Restaurants that were given leeway to serve liquor to customers outside when the state shut down indoor dining will be able to continue the practice into next year.

Murphy announced that the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control would be extending the temporary permits from the end of November to the end of March for a $10 fee.

“For many of our residents, having the ability to serve liquor to their customers beyond their normal premises has been meaningful — in some cases life-saving — for them and helped them survive during these challenging times,” Murphy said.