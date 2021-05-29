A museum filled with optical illusions, holograms, and visually immersive exhibits is coming to Philadelphia this fall.

The Museum of Illusions announced on Tuesday that it plans to open a location at 4th and Market streets in Old City.

The museum, slated to open a stone’s throw from the Liberty Bell and the Betsy Ross House, promises exhibits designed to “tease the senses” and “bring out playfulness in guests of all ages.”