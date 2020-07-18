’Tis the season: Tinsel pop-up bar returns to Center City for Christmas in July

Christmas has come early in Philadelphia — pandemic and all — with the midsummer debut of a holiday-inspired pop-up bar.

Tinsel in July, spearheaded by Craft Concepts Group (CCG) and owner Teddy Sourias, is taking over part of 12th Street in Midtown Village.

The open-air Christmas eatery kicked off Friday in front of Finn McCools, Tinsel, the former Midtown and Penn Six, and Go Popcorn. Originally billed as a 12-day affair, the pop-up will now be open through the end of August, or as interest remains.

“Tinsel in July was designed to bring light, hope and joy to Philadelphia residents during these darker times,” Sourias said in a press release. “We wanted to remind everyone that better days are ahead and we all need to continue to work hard, mask up and see some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Patrons — surrounded by twinkling lights, oversized candy, and holiday decor — can enjoy a full dinner menu outside Finn’s. A mix of naughty and nice Christmas cocktails, including frozen mint “hot” chocolate and boozy Grinch pops, is also on tap. In a nod to frontline workers, Tinsel plans to feed hospital staff with a portion of sales from its Canned Goods cocktail.

Also featured in the reimagined outdoor space is a new sweet shop called Luka Ma, which will sell traditional Greek loukoumades, fried honey balls offered with eight toppings.