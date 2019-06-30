New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a $38.7 billion budget Sunday afternoon, averting a government shutdown, but likely prolonging a fight with Democratic leaders in the state Legislature.

Murphy ultimately agreed to the budget lawmakers sent him even though it excluded his sought-after tax hike on millionaires.

But in signing the budget, the Democrat also line-item vetoed some legislative spending that will likely raise the hackles of some of the same lawmakers who resisted his push for the so-called millionaire’s tax.

“We need to stop spending what we shouldn’t have, and what we don’t have,” Murphy said in prepared remarks.

Murphy line-item vetoed $48.5 million in spending, including $38 million for studying shared services and school consolidation, $5 million for a Cooper University Hospital project, and $500,000 for a Rutgers-Camden workforce study.

Those have been some priorities of State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, a political foil who has locked horns with Murphy.

The administration will also place as much as $235 million in spending in reserves, which officials say will be locked down until the state hits its projected $1.276 billion surplus.

The surplus will include a $401 million deposit into the rainy day fund, which guards against financial downturns.

Murphy says the budget still includes a majority of his spending priorities, including funding for New Jersey Transit and education, though the legislature’s budget cut funding for community college grants the governor proposed.

The governor also alluded to the ongoing fight over a controversial tax incentive program that has pitted the administration against Sweeney ally and South Jersey power broker George Norcross. Several companies with ties to Norcross have received state tax breaks, and a task force Murphy convened found special interests, including a law firm led by Norcross’ brother, Philip, played an outsized role in writing the 2013 law expanding these tax incentives, and uncovered allegations of potential abuse by companies that may have lied on their applications or failed to live up to the requirements of their agreements.

“I am on the side of putting the needs of New Jersey’s families ahead of the wealthy, ahead of privileged insiders, and ahead of powerful special interests,” Murphy said Sunday afternoon. “But, the forces of business-as-usual are stubborn and strong. They are forces that dictate and demand rather than listen and negotiate. And, the people are left out.”

A prime example of that, Murphy said, was the Legislature’s failure to pass a millionaire’s tax it had voted to pass five times under former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

“The legislative leaders refused to give it a fair hearing and refused to put it up for a vote just to deny the people of New Jersey a clear tally of who stands with them and who stands against them,” he said. “And so, I ask again: Whose side are you on?”