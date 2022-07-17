New Jersey’s deficit grew by $44 billion last year, as state rakes in record surplus

New Jersey ranks among the top U.S. states for highest debt obligations.

And the state’s most recent debt report, which provides a snapshot of obligations from June 2020 to June 2021, suggests the Garden State may remain near the top of the list for the foreseeable future.

According to the report, released by the State Treasury Department earlier this month, the state’s debt as of June 2021 rose to more than $248 billion — an increase of more than $44 billion from June 2020.

More than three-quarters of New Jersey’s debt comes from non-bonded obligations such as benefits for current and retired state workers. The state’s retirement benefits liability grew by $36 billion.

New Jersey’s bonded debt increased by $3.8 billion, though the state borrowed $3.7 billion to fill a coronavirus pandemic-related gap in the budget. That budget hole was mitigated by an unexpected surplus in tax revenue, according to Micah Rasmussen, executive director of the Rebovich Institute For New Jersey Politics.