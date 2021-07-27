An arrest has been made in Philadelphia in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Darnell Jackson also known as “Major Change” is accused of trying to hire someone to kill an enemy over a drug issue, says Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

“The government alleges on July 19, just one week ago, Jackson told another individual he was willing to pay $5,000 to have someone murdered and he allegedly sent a photo of the person to this other individual.”

After being told that the murder was committed, Arbittier Williams says Jackson went to meet the person who allegedly committed the killing.

“When law enforcement officers pulled him over minutes later, they found him with nowhere near $5,000, but they did find him with a loaded Glock-style, personally manufactured weapon, also known as a ghost gun.”

Because Jackson has previously been convicted of a felony, his possession of the gun and ammunition will add to his sentence if he is convicted.

The criminal complaint also goes on to say that Jackson was also seeking out people close to the intended murder victim for additional retribution.