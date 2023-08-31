TikTok-famous cat living in South Jersey Home Depot draws new customers

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Customers at a Home Depot in Burlington County were in for a surprise when the store’s newest feline employee became a social media star.

Jeffrey Simpkins films videos of Leo the cat at a Home Depot in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, on the 1200 block of Nixon Drive.

“He has two name tags that say ‘Hello my name is Leo,’ and then the other one says like ‘Mount Laurel Store,’ so he’s registered to the store,” said Simpkins from Mount Laurel.

Store employees said Leo arrived last summer, and before that he was a barn cat.

Simpkins frequently shops with his two cats, Will and Grace. He’s been documenting their trips on TikTok ever since they stumbled upon Leo.