Memorial Day weekend travel to be congested with severe weather on the way

America is back, baby.

Airports and roadways are expected to be jam-packed during the Memorial Day weekend, making up for travel lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis from AAA. But severe and potentially destructive storms forecast for the Plains, Midwest and mid-South through Memorial Day weekend may dampen the fun.

AAA projects 43.8 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home from Thursday, May 23 through Monday, May 27 — “the second highest Memorial Day weekend that we’ve ever tracked” and up 4% from last year, Aixa Diaz, a spokeswoman for AAA, told NPR.

About 38.4 million people are projected to drive over Memorial Day weekend — “the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000,” the organization said.

Another 3.5 million people will take to the skies.

The Transportation Security Administration said it is preparing for an influx of nearly 3 million passengers on Friday alone. From May 23 to May 29, the agency said it expects to screen more than 18 million passengers and crew — up 6.4% compared to the same time last year.

AAA says this indicates America is back to pre-pandemic travel numbers. “Not only that, but we’re surpassing them,” Diaz said.

“A lot of people are wanting to get away to sort of get that first taste of summer. But also this continues this pattern of post pandemic travel,” Diaz said. “It started off as revenge travel right after the pandemic around like 2021, 2022. But what we’ve really seen the past couple of years is that more people now are prioritizing travel.”