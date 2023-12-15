Loose bull spotted on train tracks near Newark Penn Station captured safely

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A bull on the loose was spotted running on the New Jersey Transit train tracks in Newark on Thursday morning before it was safely captured.

The first reports came in around 10:30 a.m. at Newark Penn Station.

Police responded to Frelinghuysen Avenue near Victoria Street before multiple agencies eventually found the animal and contained it inside a fence.

Newark officials said the bull was tranquilized and it will be retrieved and safeguarded by a local animal sanctuary.

No injuries were reported throughout the incident.

NJ Transit said there were delays of up to 45 minutes between Newark Penn Station and Penn Station New York due to the police activity.