This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The School District of Philadelphia says more than 80 schools will temporarily shift to virtual learning this week due to staffing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important to know that shifting any school to virtual learning is always a last resort. Our schools are more than just institutions of learning. They are the safe havens our young people rely on for emotional support from a caring educator, for reliable daily meals to nourish their growing bodies, for the support services that are vital to their health and healing, and for the sense of community and connectedness that comes with being together in person with their friends,” said Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite on Sunday.