Halloween parties may have started a bit early in Newark, Delaware.

Thursday night, police in the hometown of the University of Delaware cited more than 60 people for violating the city’s limit on public gathering size.

Officers were called to three separate locations late Thursday into early Friday morning.

They broke up parties on New London Avenue, Lehigh Road and South Chapel Street.

A party at the New London Ave. location had 30 to 40 people inside and outside, some of whom took off when police arrived. Another 33 people were cited at the party on South Chapel Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning.