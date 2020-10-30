More than 60 people cited for violating gathering limits near University of Delaware
Halloween parties may have started a bit early in Newark, Delaware.
Thursday night, police in the hometown of the University of Delaware cited more than 60 people for violating the city’s limit on public gathering size.
Officers were called to three separate locations late Thursday into early Friday morning.
They broke up parties on New London Avenue, Lehigh Road and South Chapel Street.
A party at the New London Ave. location had 30 to 40 people inside and outside, some of whom took off when police arrived. Another 33 people were cited at the party on South Chapel Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning.
People who were cited could face penalties including fines and community service. Newark’s ordinance calls for penalties for anyone in attendance, not just the people who organized the gathering.
University of Delaware police helped Newark officers and referred students who were cited for possible sanctions through the university.
Newark limits indoor gatherings to just 12 people, outside affairs can have no more than 20.
The college town’s limits are more strict than the state’s limits and apply to both students and non-students alike. The state only limits outdoor gatherings to 250 people.
City police are also adding extra patrols for the Halloween weekend.
