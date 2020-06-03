More than 50K lose power at the Jersey Shore as severe storms pound region

Tens of thousands of Jersey Shore residents were without power early Wednesday afternoon after a potent severe storm line lashed the region.

Officials reported downed trees and power lines throughout the area, as well as property damage inflicted by hurricane-force gusts in some locations.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in excess of 60 mph were reported in portions of coastal Ocean County, with Harvey Cedars registering 70 mph and Beach Haven 89 mph.

One Forked River resident spoke of signs blowing down as a result of the massive wind gusts.