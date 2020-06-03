More than 50K lose power at the Jersey Shore as severe storms pound region
Tens of thousands of Jersey Shore residents were without power early Wednesday afternoon after a potent severe storm line lashed the region.
Officials reported downed trees and power lines throughout the area, as well as property damage inflicted by hurricane-force gusts in some locations.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in excess of 60 mph were reported in portions of coastal Ocean County, with Harvey Cedars registering 70 mph and Beach Haven 89 mph.
One Forked River resident spoke of signs blowing down as a result of the massive wind gusts.
Omg it’s very bad signs blowing down worst I’ve ever seen toward the end gusts easily 70+ ! @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/VR6wT6M0II
— 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔 𝕁𝕣. ❄️⛈ (@WxmanFranz) June 3, 2020
A woman was unhurt when this tree crashed onto her home in Manasquan @NWS_MountHolly @News12NJ @Meteor_Mike @DaveCurren pic.twitter.com/Df1DhqzqyM
— Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) June 3, 2020
Local authorities reported damage to a roof in Barnegat, a tree into houses in Manasquan and Point Pleasant, and wires and utility poles down in numerous municipalities.
JCP&L outage data indicates that Ocean County was the most severely impacted, with more than 40,000 utility customers without power. Monmouth County reported more than 4,000 power outages. The power company expects restoration by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In southern Ocean and Atlantic counties, Atlantic City Electric reported nearly 2,000 and 5,000 without power, respectively. Estimated restoration times were not immediately available.
All outage information was current as of 1:45 p.m.