More than 1 million voted so far in N.J.’s mail-in election

More than 1 million people have cast ballots already in New Jersey, or about 30% of the turnout in the 2016 presidential election, according to state elections officials.

The turnout is a result of the state holding its first-ever mostly mail-in election, and election experts say it could be headed for 2008 levels when 73% of registered voters in New Jersey cast a ballot.

“We no longer have an Election Day. We simply have an election,” said Ben Dworkin the director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship. “Voters are taking advantage of that opportunity because they got the ballot in the mail and that’s why we’re seeing this surge of voters.”

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy cited COVID-19 when he signed an order in August calling for all active registered voters to get a ballot in the mail.

State officials also rolled out an online voter registration tool for the first time this year, which they say has been popular with voters. Registration closed Oct. 13.

“We’re seeing a lot of voter interest and enthusiasm in the election,” said Alicia D’Alessandro, the spokeswoman for the secretary of state, who oversees the election.