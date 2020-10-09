Van Drew floats coronavirus conspiracy theory during debate with Kennedy in South Jersey

A South Jersey Republican representative floated a widely debunked conspiracy theory during the first debate in the 2nd Congressional District Thursday night.

Although public health officials and medical researchers have said the novel coronavirus could not have been manufactured in a lab, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew said he believed it was.

“We don’t know if it really came from a wet meat market or actually came from a laboratory. I believe it probably came from a laboratory,” he said during the debate on NJTV.

President Donald Trump has made a similar claim without providing any evidence to back it up.

Van Drew’s comments came as he attempts to fend off a well-funded Democratic challenger who, according to a recent Monmouth University poll, is ahead in the race.

Former middle school teacher Amy Kennedy ran in response to what she called her opponent’s “betrayal” of South Jersey voters.

Van Drew first won the seat in 2018 as a Democrat, but after opposing the impeachment of Trump, he later switched parties and joined the GOP.

In an Oval Office press conference announcing the move, Van Drew pledged his “undying support” to Trump, a remark that has followed him in the months after his party flip and which he addressed during the debate.