Montgomery County wants you to say ‘BOO’ to the flu at the zoo

Halloween is fast approaching, as is the decidedly less enjoyable flu season.

In a nod to this annual crossover, Montgomery County is asking residents to say “BOO” to the flu at the zoo — specifically, the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown.

This Saturday, Oct. 9, the zoo will host a flu vaccine clinic. The event, a partnership between the Montgomery County Immunization Coalition (MCIC), the zoo, and Giant Pharmacy, will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Anyone 3 years old and up who gets vaccinated will receive free admission to the zoo. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Those interested may register for the flu clinic online.