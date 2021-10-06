‘Avoid the double whammy’: Montco offering free flu shots alongside COVID-19 vaccines

As the pandemic settles into the era of COVID-19 booster shots, health officials are reminding residents of the need for another vaccine: flu shots.

Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, called getting a flu shot this year “more important than ever” to keep families safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

Montgomery County, like nearly all of Pennsylvania, continues to see high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. In addition to protecting residents against the flu, Arkoosh encouraged flu shots to conserve medical resources for COVID-19 patients.

Before the pandemic, 15% to 30% of the population was exposed to flu each year. After flu cases dropped to historically low levels last year, such limited exposure could leave more people vulnerable, flu specialist Richard Webby of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital told The Associated Press.