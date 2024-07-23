N.J. U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will resign in August

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will resign from office Aug. 20. Gov. Phil Murphy said he received Menendez’s letter on Tuesday.

“I will exercise my duty to make a temporary appointment to the United States Senate to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve,” the governor said.

Menendez was found guilty last week of using his political clout on behalf of three businessmen and the governments of Egypt and Qatar. Two of the businessmen — Fred Daibes and Wael Hana — were also convicted on Tuesday. A third businessman, Jose Uribe, cut a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty.

Menendez spokesperson Joshua Natoli declined to comment to The Washington Post. The senator is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29.

NBC News first reported last Wednesday that Menendez was considering stepping down from the Senate. But later in the evening, Menendez refuted the report.

“I can tell you that I have not resigned nor have I spoken to any so-called allies,” he told CBS New York. “Seems to me that there is an effort to try to force me into a statement. Anyone who knows me knows that’s the worst way to achieve a goal with me.”