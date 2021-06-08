WHYY announced Tuesday that Melony Roy has been promoted to news/digital director. In her combined role, Roy will direct WHYY’s news coverage across all platforms. As director of digital news, Roy also had been serving as interim news director.

“Melony’s tenure as interim news director has spanned an unprecedented election recount, an insurrection, a continuing pandemic that has impacted every aspect of our lives, protests across the region against police brutality, and much more,” said Sandra Clark, WHYY’s vice president for news. “She has led the newsroom through an incredible series of news events and demonstrated the highest standards to lead WHYY’s award-winning newsroom.”

Since joining WHYY in January 2020 as digital director, Roy has led record-breaking digital performance, expanding push strategies, revamping the daily newsletter, and doubling online audience growth. Under her leadership, the digital news team has worked with the newsroom to experiment with community outreach tools to embed engagement and expand the audience for audio and for engagement events. The work of the digital news team has been recognized with a Keystone and Murrow awards.