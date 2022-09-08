Not including park and open space areas, Media is roughly 95% built out. Hall said the borough is coming under development pressures that reflect its desirability. Therefore, the development is largely of infill in nature.

“The concern that we’ve heard from our residents is that the new development doesn’t always match or it doesn’t always fit in well with the diversity of housing that you see throughout the borough,” Hall said.

Media officials hope a change in zoning will spur new development that fits with the character of their historic town.

The change, if passed, would affect the zoning of residential areas only.

Media’s current zoning system — Euclidean zoning — is America’s status quo

The most commonly known type of zoning is single-use zoning. This means that the communities separate zones by land use such as residential, commercial, or industrial. Also known as Euclidean zoning, this urban planning method has been the predominant system in the U.S. since the Supreme Court ruled that local ordinance zoning was legal in 1926.

Phil Ehlinger is the planning director and deputy borough manager for the Borough of Doylestown. He is also the founder and former executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Zoning Officials. He said that the intent of single-use zoning was to separate the uses of land from each other to reduce adverse impacts.

“The idea being you wouldn’t want a factory built in the middle of a bunch of houses, or you wouldn’t want a lot of houses built in a downtown commercial area. So this kind of compartmentalization of land uses — from residential to commercial to industrial — has been the norm in this country since the 1930s and 1940s,” Ehlinger said.

Outside of a small handful of exceptions, a vast majority of North American and even Australian and New Zealand communities use Euclidean zoning to shape neighborhoods. Despite its ubiquitousness in municipal planning, it has long been criticized for its role in segregation and urban sprawl.

Ehlinger believes that municipal planners have learned a lot over the years. He said that the lesson that he takes from history is that some of the best locations for living and working are places that mix up residential and some commercial uses.

“Some of the most vibrant communities are ones that would be completely illegal. Under Euclidean use-based zoning, Doylestown Borough, for instance … would be illegal under most traditional sounding paradigms, yet, it’s still a wonderful place to live and work and with a high quality of life,” Ehlinger said.

While land use is king in Euclidean zoning, aesthetics reign supreme in form-based code. In its purest shape, form-based code organizes neighborhoods based on the physical form and appearance rather than use.

What is form-based code?

Information on form-based code is rather difficult to come by. Because it is not the dominant form of zoning in America, it doesn’t have as big an academic footprint as Euclidean zoning.

WHYY News reached out to a few urban planning professors to speak on the topic, but they declined because they either were unaware of the system or did not know enough to be comfortable talking about it.

Form-based code does have its supporters. Toccarra Nicole Thomas is the executive director of the Form Based Code Institute, which is a program of the national nonprofit Smart Growth America.

The mission of the Form Based Code Institute is to advance zoning reform through the use of form-based codes. Thomas said the very beginnings of form-based code date back to the 1980s in Seaside, Florida. In the next decade, the plan’s originators worked together to refine form-based code as an alternative to form-based zoning.

The idea was simple: Focus on form.

“If you develop the form of buildings and you focus on that, instead of uses, it doesn’t really matter what is the use. The community figures out over time what they want the community to look like, because the building can be anything as long as it meets the form. It fosters predictable build results and a walkable public realm,” Thomas said.

She said that communities can apply the system to something as small as a parcel of land to an area as large as an entire county. The Form Based Code Institute has been highlighting communities excelling at implementing the planning method for 16 years.

“Some of the good examples are Denver Common Code and Miami 21,” Thomas said.

Ehlinger once served as a consultant on a form-based code project for the downtown district in Millersville, Pennsylvania. He said that the system prioritizes quality of life over “micromanaging” what happens inside of a building, which allows communities to be more market responsive.

“With form-based codes, if the development looks like what the community desires, if the buildings are of the right scale, if the architectural presentation and exterior materials are what the community desires, if the parking layout in the street cross sections and the pedestrian infrastructure are what the community desires, then the community doesn’t need to be too worried about what goes on inside those buildings,” Ehlinger said.

There are still performance standards for noise, dust, fumes, trash management, lighting and all of the things that go along with proper planning. Ehlinger said that the flexibility the method offers is key.

Thomas sees form-based code as a way to help alleviate the negative effects of a myriad of issues, including those with roots in Euclidean zoning such as redlining and housing affordability. She said the discretionary review process for properties that aren’t usually “allowed” in certain zones like affordable housing or multi-family units can serve as a barrier to desegregate communities.

She also said that not-in-my-backyard groups have used this process to stymie any housing that is not explicitly for a single family.

“That’s going to create a constraint. So it’s going to automatically create a housing crisis,” Thomas said.

What is zoning like in Media now?

Media is more than 150 years old — and it existed long before Euclidean zoning went mainstream. According to Hall, the borough council president, more than half of the borough’s homes were built before there was a zoning code. As a result, Media uses a combination of Euclidean and mixed-use zoning.

Hall said the community has a different feel than a typical suburban area where everything is spread out.

“Over the past 20 years or so, more and more people want to live in a community like Media where everything is easily reached, whether it’s a restaurant, or it’s a doctor’s office, or it’s a friend who lives in an apartment above a pharmacy. That’s what people are looking for these days. And so we thought that hybrid form-based zoning would work really well in Media’s residential neighborhoods,” Hall said.

Media’s existing zoning ordinance dates back to 1989, meaning the borough is approaching 35 years without any significant changes. That doesn’t mean that people have stuck to the rules.

“Probably 50% of the properties are non-conforming to that traditional zoning code in some fashion or another,” said Jim Jeffrey, Media’s code enforcement director.

The code has created obstacles for residents, even those looking to make changes to homes that would actually make them more uniform with surrounding properties.

“We had a situation, for example, on the 300 block of West 4th Street, where a gentleman wanted to do an infill, and all the houses were tight to the street, which everybody liked. And he actually had to go to the zoning hearing board to get a variance to pull his house tight to the street, because the traditional zoning ordinance said, ‘nope,’” Jeffrey said.

In that same breath, some of the other new infills that don’t match the community have concerned some residents, such as new houses that are significantly taller than neighboring houses.

“That’s one of the chief, if not the chief reason, why it is that we decided to look into changing our zoning code, so as to look more at the form of what’s being built, as opposed to the use of what’s being built — and so we’re excited about that possibility,” Hall said.