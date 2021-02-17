Mayor says Philly teachers shouldn’t be disciplined if they don’t show up for proposed reopening

“Yesterday, Philadelphia recorded its 3,000th death from COVID-19 — that’s more than 3,000 Philadelphians lost to this terrible virus in less than a year,” Kenney said. “My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who we’ve lost. Each life taken is one too many.”

Kenney reiterated Tuesday that school staff, teachers, principals and anyone who works in school buildings will start to get vaccinated the week of Feb. 22, the same time teachers are to return to their school buildings. The mayor also said there may be a message for parents later in the week.

Last Wednesday, Jordan invoked terms in a memorandum of agreement the district signed last fall that dictated the safety conditions in schools before in-person learning could resume. The agreement called for hiring an independent mediator to determine whether the safety requirements were met, if the two sides were at odds.

The inspector, Dr. Peter Orris of Chicago, began his work on Friday.

“We are working with the district and the union in an effort to work with the mediator to make the determination on the safety of schools in which the unions think are not safe and the district thinks they are,” Kenney said Tuesday. “The things that are in the MOU we need to work out through the mediator.”

The vaccinations for the teachers are to occur at the Roberts Center on the campus of the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, or CHOP, plus six different school-based locations. The plan requires schools to provide a list of names of their staff to CHOP. The schools will then notify their staff members about how they can contact the hospital to schedule an appointment.

“I think as we move towards more and more people getting vaccinated, discussions and resolutions on the buildings themselves, I think we will get to where we need to be,” Kenney said.