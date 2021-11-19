Mayor Jim Kenney has announced that all Philadelphia city employees and contractors must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 14, reversing a policy allowing unvaccinated workers to wear two masks at work.

This comes two weeks after the city quietly rolled out a vaccine mandate for all non-union city workers — a group of about 4,000 municipal staff — by December 1.

Today’s new mandate includes union-represented city employees and certain city contractors regardless of the location of work, including part-time, seasonal, and temporary City employees. Previously, the city’s vaccine mandate only applied to health care workers and non-represented employees.

“As public servants, we bear a responsibility to mitigate the harm that would result from inadvertent transmission of COVID-19 to our colleagues and the public and to set an example for other organizations and companies. We owe it to our city—and to ourselves—to do all we can to keep us all safe,” said Kenney in a statement.

The city is advising its employees that they are required to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 and provide proof of their vaccination status, or be granted an exemption to the vaccination requirements by January 14, 2022, or risk losing their positions.