In 1983, then-President Ronald Reagan signed into law a federal statute declaring the third Monday in January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

More than 30 years later, America has finally added another commemorative day to its ranks: Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrated on June 19 that marks the end of slavery in the U.S.

The news of President Joe Biden signing the bill into law was met with widespread celebration, particularly in African American communities.