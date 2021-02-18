Low supply, snow force Montco to reschedule mass vaccination clinics

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Mass vaccination events in Montgomery County have been delayed because of winter storms across the U.S., and a shortage of vaccine supply.

The county has closed its first dose clinic at Norristown Area High School, which was originally scheduled to take place this Thursday and Friday.

Its second dose clinic at the Montgomery County Community College will be canceled on Thursday, and delays are possible on Friday depending on the weather.

People who have appointments at these events will be rescheduled automatically for makeup appointments on Monday and Tuesday. They will be notified with two emails: one providing a new appointment and another containing a notification that the original appointment was canceled.

Montgomery County has received a total of 26,400 doses and has administered 24,063 first doses into the arms of its residents.