‘Living by example’: Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored with the Liberty Award, online

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia has awarded its annual Liberty Medal to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Normally given during a lavish ceremony on the lawn of Independence Mall, this year the award was delivered online as a 48-minute film, featuring a lineup of celebrities from TV, film, and opera lauding Ginsburg for her long career advancing gender and racial justice.

They included Gloria Steinem, comedian Kate McKinnon who portrays Ginsburg on Saturday Night Live, and Jennifer Lopez with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who once met Ginsburg and asked for advice for how to heal a divided country.

“You know, how could we help? What should we do?” said Lopez. “Her response was to keep doing what you’re doing. Inspiring people and living by example.”

The ceremony was given over in large part to opera singers, doing what they do. Denyce Graves, Renee Fleming, Lawrence Brownlee and Soloman Howard sent in videos of themselves explaining the impact Ginsburg has had on them, and singing opera selections to honor her. Ginsburg is an avowed fan of opera.