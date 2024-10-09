From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Ahead of a screening of their new film on Leonardo da Vinci, award-winning documentarians Sarah Burns and David McMahon spoke to Media Lab students at WHYY’s headquarters in Center City.

The documentary, appropriately named “Leonardo da Vinci,” is a joint production with Sarah Burns’ father, famed documentary filmmaker and recent Liberty Medal winner Ken Burns. It tells the story of the famed Italian artist from his days as a military architect, cartographer, sculptor and muralist to his creation of notable works like the “Mona Lisa” and “The Last Supper.”

Inspiration came from a conversation Ken Burns had with historian and journalist Walter Isaacson, who wrote a book on da Vinci. McMahon said the subject was something that’s “not really in our lane,” but it appealed to them because the film wasn’t going to be able to take advantage of using archival footage.

“How could we portray this guy who lived 500 years ago without any real images of him? Where would we put our focus? I think where we settled was that what we try to do is make a film where we were going to put our audience in between his ears,” McMahon said. “And we were going to try to figure out what he was thinking as he was tackling the vast array of subjects that he took on.”

Tuesday’s trip to Philadelphia was a quick turnaround for Sarah Burns, who watched her father receive the Liberty Medal for “illuminating the nation’s greatest triumphs and tragedies.” She said her father’s work is always inspiring, and getting a front-row seat to the creation of multiple Emmy Award–winning productions encouraged her to join the “family business.”

“I grew up with this literally in my house,” Burns said. “So I have been sitting in on screenings and watching editors work since I was a little kid, and it’s always been really exciting to see the process and how a story comes together in the edit room.”