Britt said she has spent the past year rallying partners, sponsors, vendors to participate in a Juneteenth event that many of them had little or no previous interest in. She said they came onboard because of the high-profile killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020 and the social unrest they triggered during the pandemic.

“We needed something to elevate our community and elevate our presence because it’s just been so horrendous, the shootings and everything that’s gone on,” she said. “It was, like, a time to exhale. Everything has been so horrendous, so negative, and Juneteenth is a celebration. We need that celebration.”

The Juneteenth Lehigh Valley festival will include live music at the ArtsQuest center on the SteelStacks cultural campus in Bethlehem, as well as live theater, films and discussions, an art show, and of course food.

Many of the activities at the festival are designed to inform people what Juneteenth is about: remembering the date that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were finally informed, in 1865, that the Proclamation Declaration signed in 1862 had made them free. It took 2 ½ years for the news to get to them.

A live theater production about Juneteenth will be performed at the festival, as well as film screenings about the holiday, and a coloring book developed for the Lehigh Valley festival has already begun to be distributed to children.