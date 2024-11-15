From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Pennsylvania judge has cleared the way for a $65 million settlement with Lehigh Valley Health Network in a data breach case that involved stolen medical records and nude photos of cancer patients, taken during exams, posted on the dark web by a Russian cybergang.

At a hearing Friday in Lackawanna County Court, Senior Judge Thomas A. James gave final approval to a deal between the health system and members of a class-action lawsuit, first filed in 2023.

More than 134,000 affected patients will receive a settlement payment, depending on the degree to which they were affected by the breach.

“We struck the right deal,” said Patrick Howard, lead plaintiff attorney and partner at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky. “The vast majority of that money is going to mostly women whose images were published online, in topless fashion, with both their face exposed and their name in the files.”

In February 2023, leaders at Lehigh Valley Health Network issued a public notice to announce that the health system was targeted by a Russian ransomware group called BlackCat.

The cybergang hacked into a computer system that contained “patient images for radiation oncology treatment and other sensitive information,” according to the notice.

BlackCat demanded ransom, and when the health system refused to pay it, the group posted medical records, employment information and photos of patients on the dark web.

“When you go to the doctor’s office, that’s one place where you’re anticipating that everyone is working to maintain your privacy, even though you have to open yourself up to be treated,” Howard said. “It wasn’t lost on anyone that that was a very significant breach.”

Stolen and posted information included patient medical histories with alcohol and substance use disorders, mental health conditions, reproductive and sexual health diagnoses and more, “things that, again, we would all generally cherish as private,” Howard said.