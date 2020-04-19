Last week’s 140,000 unemployment claims ‘mercifully’ low, but total exceeds 700,000 since mid-March

A crashing halt

“This was a very sudden stop across the board,” Merrill said. “When you get economic depressions like this caused by economic reasons, they sort of ripple through the economy. Here, basically people just stopped leaving the house and so everything came crashing to a halt.”

Based on claims processed from March 15 through April 11, the hardest-hit sectors have been food and accommodation services, doctors’ and dentists’ offices, hair and nail salons and employment agencies, state officials said.

The state has paid close to $425 million in unemployment benefits for the six-week period from March 2 through April 2. The federal government is supplementing state benefits due to the extraordinary nature of the outbreak, and New Jerseyans collecting unemployment had their first $600 supplemental weekly benefit deposited in their accounts this week. The first additional payment was for the week starting March 29 and these payments will continue weekly through the end of July.

New Jerseyans continue to have a difficult time filing for unemployment benefits due to both the large numbers of individuals trying to file and the capacity of the department’s more than 40-year-old computerized claims system.

Beefing up computer resources

The department has made a series of improvements in an effort to serve more customers quicker. Among the most significant steps was reprogramming computers to accept about 60% of the claims that were being kicked back for an agent to review, according to state labor officials. The department also added phone lines and distributed hundreds of laptops to staff so they could process claims from home.

“I feel confident because of these upgrades many more of our customers can self-serve, and our staff can get to more of those who are unable to resolve their issue with the resources we’ve added,” said Robert Asaro-Angelo, the state labor commissioner.

More than 90% of new applications for unemployment are being filed online at myunemployment.nj.gov and the department is backdating claims so that no one will lose any benefits if they can’t get through right away.

Murphy encouraged anyone who is looking for work to visit the state’s jobs portal —jobs.covid19.nj.gov. There are openings in food distribution, warehousing, health care and other industries in demand during the pandemic.

“There you will find literally tens of thousands of jobs at hundreds of essential employers across the state and across an array of industries,” he said.

In unemployment data reporting, there are slight discrepancies between federal and state reports, with the federal numbers based on advanced reporting while the state reports final data.

NJ unemployment claims