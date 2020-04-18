‘It keeps me motivated’

Virtual lessons aren’t only for competitive athletes. Professional fitness instructors, like Cardi Davis, offer virtual lessons for recreational students. The part-time personal trainer for the Hockessin Athletic Club teaches online from her 2-year-old son’s bedroom — which she jokes is the least cluttered room in her house.

Davis, who teaches everyone from women who want to lose baby weight to people with disabilities, even started “The No Way Challenge,” which will reward three students with prizes if they don’t gain weight over a six-week period.

“It encourages them to still eat clean and do other workouts when they’re not meeting with me,” she said. “I hear people say, ‘I’ve already gained 10 pounds and can’t stop eating because I’m home all day.’”

Her student Chimere McLean was taking fitness classes to prepare for her first Spartan Race in May. While the event might be canceled or postponed, McLean still wants to stay in shape — and the Zoom classes offer one-on-one feedback that a DVD or YouTube video doesn’t.

“She challenges me. If I know she’s watching, I put in a little more effort,” she said with a laugh. “If it’s just me I go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so tired.’ But she won’t let you quit. So, it keeps me motivated, and I can ask her questions if I’m doing it right.”

Davis’ colleague Dina Saitis has moved her living room coffee table and chairs to teach fitness classes.

Saitis has found the silver lining of quarantine: being able to pick up new students in California and Florida, thanks to Zoom. While most students don’t have weights at home, they’re able to do bodyweight exercises and high-intensity interval training.

“It is an antidepressant. Exercise is your way to keep away the demons,” Saitis said. “It’s also important to stay as healthy as possible and keep your immune system in top running condition, especially in this climate.”

Zoom classes are also beneficial to those who can’t normally take in-person lessons, yoga student and teacher Tori Dennis added.

“What’s cool about the online space is we’re all working from home, so maybe our schedules are more flexible, so it gives people who don’t always have the time to get to a studio to experience it,” she said. “And people who can’t afford it, too. Some people are doing donation-based classes or classes that are only $5, so if you can’t afford to do a drop-in class, now’s a good time.”

Finding an income stream

Some teachers say they’re fortunate to have a steady income stream during this time. Fitness instructor Davis, who is a school physical education teacher full-time, said she’s grateful for her regular job, which now takes place virtually. Her colleague Saitis, a full-time personal trainer, said she’s able to offer her Zoom classes for free because her husband is still working, and she’s able to receive unemployment benefits through the federal stimulus package.

However, many instructors depend on their teaching income.

Sarah Wnenchak, the owner of Truly Yoga in Newark, said the small income she makes on Zoom classes does not compare to her normal salary — but that she wanted to continue teaching to help her students.

Before the pandemic, Wnenchak’s studio held two to four classes a day, taught by herself and other instructors who work as private contractors. Now they only teach about two a day between them on Zoom. Wnenchak has applied for unemployment benefits as part of the federal stimulus package but is still waiting for approval.

“I think it’s sad so many people have lost their opportunities, especially when it comes to the service industry,” she said. “When people [had] to be one-on-one or in groups and interactive [for work before, now] they have to think of creative ways to make money and continue on.”

All of the 150 students at the First State Ballet Theatre have registered for Zoom classes. However, tuition for the virtual classes is cheaper than the normal rate.

The company’s production of “Romeo and Juliet” has been canceled. So has its gala, its biggest fundraiser, which last year raised $25,000. The school has reduced its full-time faculty from 10 to six. Now, the school is exploring opportunities for community grants.

“It’s just not clear yet how deep the damage will go. All the arts rely on being together, so we just don’t know what that’s going to look like yet,” Beatson said. “A lot of dancers are freelancers, so they are hugely affected. Most of our company dancers have other jobs or they’re students and it just worked out their contracts ended in April. But for the dance community at large, it’s devastating.”

Wnenchak said she is trying to stay focused on the fact quarantine won’t be permanent. Her goal is not to make money, but to make sure her students are staying positive during this time.

“Yoga helps you come back to a place of presence and acceptance. Not complacency, but a place of, ‘I can’t control what’s going on, but I do have control of how I make my choices, how I react,’” she said. “That affects our stress response, and if we’ve seen any information on how stress impacts our immune system and health, it’s the number one thing we need to look at.”