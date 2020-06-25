Coronavirus Pandemic

N.J. coronavirus recovery: New unemployment claims tick up

New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton

New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

New Jersey reported another 317 cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 to 169,892.

Another 48 people died from complications of the virus. The state has now lost 12,995 residents to the outbreak.

New unemployment claims tick up, but remain far short of peak

More than 33,000 New Jerseyans filed new unemployment claims with the state last week.

It was the second consecutive week the state saw an increase in new unemployment claims after reporting a significant decline since the height of the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the state’s economy.

Related Content

New Jersey fielded a record 214,836 unemployment claims between March 29 and April 4, but the weekly rate progressively dropped until it reached just over 23,000 new claims in early June.

It then crept up to 26,392 claims from June 7-13 and increased again last week.

According to the Department of Labor, New Jersey workers who lost their jobs or had their hours cut because of the coronavirus outbreak have received a total of $8.2 billion in state and federal aid.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Joe Hernandez

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate