N.J. coronavirus recovery: New unemployment claims tick up
New Jersey reported another 317 cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 to 169,892.
Another 48 people died from complications of the virus. The state has now lost 12,995 residents to the outbreak.
New unemployment claims tick up, but remain far short of peak
More than 33,000 New Jerseyans filed new unemployment claims with the state last week.
It was the second consecutive week the state saw an increase in new unemployment claims after reporting a significant decline since the height of the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the state’s economy.
New Jersey fielded a record 214,836 unemployment claims between March 29 and April 4, but the weekly rate progressively dropped until it reached just over 23,000 new claims in early June.
It then crept up to 26,392 claims from June 7-13 and increased again last week.
According to the Department of Labor, New Jersey workers who lost their jobs or had their hours cut because of the coronavirus outbreak have received a total of $8.2 billion in state and federal aid.
