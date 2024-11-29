From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For more than half a decade, Roxanne Slemmer has spent her free hours cutting glass, grouting and guiding Lansdale community members in assembling, piece by piece, a sprawling, sparkling 55-foot mosaic on Main Street.

The mural, which Slemmer expects to be fully completed by the spring, is a testament to the history of the borough and her perseverance.

On the left side of the mosaic is a locomotive representing Lansdale’s birth in 1872 as a railroad crossroads established by train surveyor Philip Lansdale Fox (a fox in one corner also pays tribute to the founder). The historic freight house, still standing today, gleams silver. There’s the Jenkins Homestead, current home of the Lansdale Historical Society and the oldest homestead in the borough, and a silk factory that nods to Lansdale’s industrial past as a producer of silk stockings.